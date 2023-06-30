StockNews.com Upgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to Buy

Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of TISI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Team by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

