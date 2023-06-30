StockNews.com Upgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to Buy

Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Team Stock Up 17.5 %
Shares of TISI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%.
Institutional Trading of Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
