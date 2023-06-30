StockNews.com Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

