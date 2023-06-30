StockNews.com Downgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Buy

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of SNN opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

