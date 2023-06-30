Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $847.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.
