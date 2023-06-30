Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $847.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 59.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

