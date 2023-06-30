Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.78.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

