Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $205.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 345.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.