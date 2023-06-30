Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 55.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

