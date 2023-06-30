Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TUSK opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

