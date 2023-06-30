SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $793.81 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

