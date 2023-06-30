StockNews.com Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to “Buy”

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.87. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

