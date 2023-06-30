Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$31.13 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$39.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.48.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.45). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 109.17%. The company had revenue of C$47.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.209375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

