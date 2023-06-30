Raymond James Cuts Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.40

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

