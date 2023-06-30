Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.01% from the company’s previous close.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

