Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sosei Group alerts:

Sosei Group Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLTF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Sosei Group has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $22.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

About Sosei Group

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.