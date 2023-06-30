Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Sosei Group Trading Down 15.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLTF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Sosei Group has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $22.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.
About Sosei Group
Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sosei Group
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.