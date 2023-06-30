WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Lowered to C$2.50

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

WildBrain Stock Down 6.6 %

WLDBF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

