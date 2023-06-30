Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$40.89 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$26.32 and a 12-month high of C$43.94. The stock has a market cap of C$17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Free Report ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of C$687.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.0297572 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

