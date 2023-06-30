Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$79.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.98.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.28. The firm has a market cap of C$25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.53 and a 12-month high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.