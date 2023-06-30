Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

TDWRF stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

