Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sosei Group Trading Down 15.1 %
Shares of SOLTF opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Sosei Group has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.
Sosei Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sosei Group
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.