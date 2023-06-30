Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sosei Group Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of SOLTF opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Sosei Group has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Sosei Group Company Profile

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

