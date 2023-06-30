Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Siemens Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $26.44.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

About Siemens Energy

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.