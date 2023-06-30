Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Siemens Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $26.44.
