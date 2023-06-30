Scotiabank Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$72.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.70.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$54.19 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

