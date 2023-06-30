Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.91. Tidewater Renewables has a twelve month low of C$6.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.17.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

