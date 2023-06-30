Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$285.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYD. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$242.64.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.9 %

BYD stock opened at C$251.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$134.01 and a twelve month high of C$254.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$221.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$966.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8767692 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.