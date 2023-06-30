Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$37.50

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.
NPI has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.45.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$27.25 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$26.75 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
