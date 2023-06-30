JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JOAN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

JOANN Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at JOANN

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $478.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JOANN news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Sekella bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marybeth Hays bought 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,470.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JOANN by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

