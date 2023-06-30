Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $79.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

