Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $111.40

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

