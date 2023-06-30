Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Target Price at GBX 345.63

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.38 ($4.44).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.90) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.04) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.14) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 143.90 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.61. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,805.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

About JD Sports Fashion

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

(Free Report

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.