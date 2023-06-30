Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 582.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 582.63 ($7.41).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.76) to GBX 600 ($7.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.74) to GBX 645 ($8.20) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 523 ($6.65) target price for the company. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.96) to GBX 660 ($8.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 517.40 ($6.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 543.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 552.61. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 669 ($8.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,249.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

