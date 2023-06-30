Brokerages Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Target Price at $11.63

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 5.02. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,722,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,237 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 13.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 85,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

