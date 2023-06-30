Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $29.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

