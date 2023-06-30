Analysts Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT at $3.40

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Price Performance

Allbirds stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $189.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Allbirds has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allbirds during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Free Report

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.