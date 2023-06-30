Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $265.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $232.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.58 and a 200-day moving average of $236.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $188.99 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

