Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Target Price at $301.92

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $340.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,127.45 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra has a one year low of $118.65 and a one year high of $344.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total transaction of $479,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,332 shares of company stock worth $9,947,394 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

