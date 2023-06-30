Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $20.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $588.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.45. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,001.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,423.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,001.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,919 shares of company stock worth $191,177 and have sold 7,509 shares worth $74,521. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

