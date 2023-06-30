Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target at $191.87

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.87.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($221.85) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.1 %

DBOEY stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2568 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

