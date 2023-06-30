Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $42.78

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Merus Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Merus by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Merus by 95.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 787,340 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 336,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

