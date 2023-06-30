Analysts Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Target Price at $11.63

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,762.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,896.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,762.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $127,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 493,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 322,308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.82 and a beta of 0.73.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

