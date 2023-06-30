Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $88.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.79.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,360,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

