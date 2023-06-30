First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $23.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 5.1 %

INBK stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.47.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $150,640. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

