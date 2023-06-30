Analysts Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT at $62.89

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,910.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

HRMY opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.90. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

