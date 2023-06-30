Informa (LON:INF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.43) price objective on the stock.

INF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.24) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 690 ($8.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 734.29 ($9.34).

Informa Stock Performance

LON INF opened at GBX 717.60 ($9.12) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,990.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 709.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 677.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 500.20 ($6.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.80 ($9.46).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

