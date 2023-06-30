Panos Kakoullis Purchases 7,771 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £12,045.05 ($15,314.75).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

RR stock opened at GBX 148.70 ($1.89) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,112.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 156 ($1.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.20 ($1.52).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

