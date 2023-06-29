Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $402.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

