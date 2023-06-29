D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

