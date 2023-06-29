Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lowered by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.