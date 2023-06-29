Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Shares of 2,781 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

