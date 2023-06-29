First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,038 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

