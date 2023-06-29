IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

