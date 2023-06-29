Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 3.5 %

JEF stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.