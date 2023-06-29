Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 3.5 %
JEF stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.
